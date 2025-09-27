Bills Central

Bills' 33-year-old DT set to make season debut as Week 4 gameday call-up

With DT Ed Oliver out again against the New Orleans Saints, the Buffalo Bills will lean on a grizzled veteran in his fourth stint with the team.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Big Phil is officially back.

After signing to the Buffalo Bills' practice squad late this past summer, grizzled veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is set to make his season debut at Highmark Stadium.

With starter Ed Oliver still sidelined by a sprained ankle, the Bills designated Phillips as a gameday elevation for the September 28 home game against the New Orleans Saints. The 33-year-old interior lineman hasn't seen live game action since sacking Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter of last year's AFC Championship Game.

Projected to be one of the Bills' four active defensive tackles for the Week 4 non-conference affair, Phillips will join DaQuan Jones along with rookies Deone Walker and TJ Sanders in the rotation.

With Phillips presumably needing some time to regain his playing shape, Buffalo elevated defensive tackle Zion Logue to fill in for Oliver during Weeks 2 and 3. Had the Bills called up Logue for the third week in a row, they would have exhausted his practice squad options.

Zion Logue
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Zion Logue (93) reacts after a sack against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It is the first time this season that Buffalo chose to make one gameday elevation compared to the allotted two.

There's a possibility the Bills could activate two rookies on the 53-man roster Sunday. Defensive end Landon Jackson and offensive lineman Chase Lundt have been healthy scratches thus far, but veterans AJ Epenesa and Spencer Brown are both questionable.

For Phillips, a 2015 second-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, it's his fourth different stint with the Bills. He's played a total of 61 games (19 starts) for Buffalo.

In another positive development for Phillips, temperatures are projected to flirt with 80 degrees on Sunday in Orchard Park. That means, he can leave the puffy coat in the closet for another week.

Jordan Phillips
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) waves to the sidelines during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

