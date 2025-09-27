Bills' 33-year-old DT set to make season debut as Week 4 gameday call-up
Big Phil is officially back.
After signing to the Buffalo Bills' practice squad late this past summer, grizzled veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is set to make his season debut at Highmark Stadium.
With starter Ed Oliver still sidelined by a sprained ankle, the Bills designated Phillips as a gameday elevation for the September 28 home game against the New Orleans Saints. The 33-year-old interior lineman hasn't seen live game action since sacking Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter of last year's AFC Championship Game.
Projected to be one of the Bills' four active defensive tackles for the Week 4 non-conference affair, Phillips will join DaQuan Jones along with rookies Deone Walker and TJ Sanders in the rotation.
RELATED: Dion Dawkins confident 'Jersey brother' gives Bills adequate Spencer Brown sub
With Phillips presumably needing some time to regain his playing shape, Buffalo elevated defensive tackle Zion Logue to fill in for Oliver during Weeks 2 and 3. Had the Bills called up Logue for the third week in a row, they would have exhausted his practice squad options.
It is the first time this season that Buffalo chose to make one gameday elevation compared to the allotted two.
There's a possibility the Bills could activate two rookies on the 53-man roster Sunday. Defensive end Landon Jackson and offensive lineman Chase Lundt have been healthy scratches thus far, but veterans AJ Epenesa and Spencer Brown are both questionable.
MORE: Bills upgrade Spencer Brown, making RT one of two questionable vs. Saints in Week 4
For Phillips, a 2015 second-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, it's his fourth different stint with the Bills. He's played a total of 61 games (19 starts) for Buffalo.
In another positive development for Phillips, temperatures are projected to flirt with 80 degrees on Sunday in Orchard Park. That means, he can leave the puffy coat in the closet for another week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —