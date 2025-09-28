Two Bills rookies will make NFL debut in Week 4 vs. New Orleans Saints
Two Buffalo Bills rookies will make their NFL debut on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, with defensive back Jordan Hancock and offensive lineman Chase Lundt both active for the first time this season.
Hancock was a 2025 fifth-round pick and played both nickel cornerback and safety throughout training camp and the preseason. He sustained a shoulder injury during Buffalo’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bears, which thwarted his progress as the regular season approached. But now fully recovered, Hancock will suit up against New Orleans and is likely to contribute on special teams.
The Bills selected Lundt in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His being named to the game day roster likely comes as a result of OL Spencer Brown’s calf injury, which has left him sidelined on Sunday. Lundt is not likely to take the field for the Bills’ offense against the Saints, barring an injury.
One rookie whose NFL debut will have to wait at least one more week is third-round edge rusher Landon Jackson, who is inactive for the fourth straight week to start the year. Jackson appeared to have a chance to suit up on Sunday. However, with A.J. Epenesa (pectoral) active for the matchup with the Saints, Jackson remains yet to be activated in his first professional season.
The Bills and Saints kick off at 1 p.m. from Highmark Stadium. The game can be viewed on CBS, with Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty and A.J. Ross on the call.
