Bills likely turning to former undrafted free agent with Taron Johnson out vs. Jets

Former undrafted free agent Cam Lewis will likely be inserted into the Bills' starting lineup with Taron Johnson listed as inactive for the team on Sunday against the Jets.

Alex Brasky

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis break up.a pass during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis break up.a pass during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Taron Johnson was announced as a surprise inactive for the Buffalo Bills entering Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets, leaving another significant hole on the Bills’ defense early in the year.

The Bills’ starting nickel cornerback injured his quad during the game against the Ravens, but did not feel any concern with his ailment until early in the practice week leading into the meeting with Buffalo’s AFC East rival. After being held out of practice on Wednesday, Johnson was able to return to action later in the week and expressed confidence that he would play during a discussion with Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Per the list of inactives released by the team on Sunday morning, Johnson will indeed be out against New York. The former second-team All-Pro missed five games last season due to injury.

Taron Johnson
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buffalo is now without two of its most productive defensive players, as Johnson joins defensive tackle Ed Oliver as two starters who will not play on Sunday. Former undrafted free agent Cam Lewis is listed as Johnson’s backup and will likely be inserted as his replacement against the Jets.

Lewis has played in some big games for the Bills over the years, including a season ago when he was on the field for 37 snaps during three postseason games. The University at Buffalo product was on the field for over 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps on five separate occasions throughout the regular season.

Cam Lewis
Buffalo Bills Daryl Porter Jr. runs past Cam Lewis during a drill at their practice facility on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Johnson is another critical loss for an already-depleted Bills’ defense, having an experienced player in Lewis waiting in the wings bodes well for Buffalo entering this matchup.

