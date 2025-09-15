Bills hard-nosed QB may decline common medical check after hit to face vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is as tough as they come.
After receiving a forceful blow to the face delivered by Jets defender Michael Clemons during the first half of Sunday’s AFC, Allen exited the game for just two snaps before returning to replace backup Mitch Trubisky, who came on to deliver a 32-yard strike to Joshua Palmer to help continue the drive.
It was the latest display of toughness exhibited by the Bills quarterback, who has become one of the more hard-nosed players in the league since his rookie season — no pun intended.
And now, Allen says he may deny X-rays to determine the extent of the injury.
“I’m sure they’re going to ask me to (take X-rays), but I typically decline,” said Allen to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. “But we’ll figure it out.”
Now, that decision borders on recklessness, and I would imagine Allen’s lovely wife, Hailee Steinfeld, will beg him to reconsider. Still, the Bills quarterback made it clear he is not a fan of the routine medical procedure during his postgame comments following Sunday’s game.
Allen’s nose appeared swollen, with a mark on the bridge of his nose where he said the impact occurred which led to blood gushing out of his face as he sprinted to the sideline.
“I don’t know what hit me,” said the Bills quarterback. “It was a knee, it was a hand, it was somebody. It just kind of came down right on the bridge of my nose and just started leaking (blood).”
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott will address the media at 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday to provide an update on Allen’s condition. But if history tells us anything, it's going to take a lot to impact Allen's status on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins.
