Three Bold Predictions For Buffalo Bills vs. Patriots in Week 4

For five years, the Buffalo Bills dominated the AFC East, but that came to an end in 2025. The New England Patriots had an unreal campaign, reeling off 14 wins to capture the division title. They went on to win the AFC Championship Game and made it to Super Bowl LX.

While they didn't win it all, their future seemed bright following that season. In 2026, however, the Patriots have taken a step backward. They enter Week 4 with a record of 1-2, while Buffalo is off to a 3-0 start.

The Bills have a significant lead over the Patriots early this year and can make a statement by handing them a loss when they face one another in Week 4. That could come to fruition if Buffalo makes good on the following three bold predictions.

Greg Rousseau ties career-high in sacks

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau reacts during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Rousseau is off to a historic start, proving to be a perfect fit in Jim Leonhard's defensive scheme. Through three games, he already has six sacks and believes playing in a stand-up role has benefited him greatly.

Rousseau has two sacks in each game this season and as difficult as that is to do, he's playing well enough to believe he can do it again. That's what this first bold prediction is as Rousseau takes advantage of a New England offensive line that has already allowed Drake Maye to be sacked nine times. By recording two sacks in Week 4, Rousseau would have eight on the year which would tie his career-high, firmly cementing this as a breakout season.

Bills' defense forces three turnovers

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepts a pass near the end zone and runs it back to midfield against the Chargers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills had a hard time holding onto the ball in Week 3, coughing up the ball five times. Despite their high number of turnovers, it was the turnover from CJ Gardner-Johnson that made the biggest impact. Josh Allen had just lost a fumble, giving the Chargers the ball in scoring range, with a 13-10 lead. That's when Gardner-Johnson intercepted a pass from Justin Herbert, allowing the Bills to take the lead for good.

This weekend, Buffalo faces a New England team that has turned the ball over eight times. Six of those turnovers have come from Drake Maye, who is off to a slow start. Their inability to hold onto the ball comes into play in our second bold prediction, with the Bills forcing three turnovers.

Josh Allen, DJ Moore connect for two touchdowns

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the field after a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first three games, Josh Allen has five touchdown passes and has rushed for six. Predicting that he's responsible for multiple touchdowns in Week 4 against the Patriots wouldn't be very bold, but seeing him and DJ Moore connect for two touchdowns is.

Moore has been a solid addition, with 11 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown. In our final bold prediction, he and Allen have their best game together as the duo connects for two touchdowns in the AFC East showdown.

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