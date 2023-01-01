Grant Delpit Among the Browns who Shined in win Over Commanders

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit was among the standout players in the win over Washington.

Cleveland Browns picked up their seventh win of the season with a convincing win over the Washington Commanders. The defense showed up, while Deshaun Watson looked the best he has in the game where Cleveland all but eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.

It was the Browns' defense that was able to get three interceptions out of Carson Wentz. We take a look at a few standouts from this one below.

Grant Delpit

Delpit maybe didn't start the season in the best of ways, but he's been a different football player in the second half. Delpit played well in the box, but showcased his free safety ability by bringing in two deep interceptions. The second one essentially sealed the win for Cleveland.

Against the Commanders, Delpit was all over the field and that included sniffing out the running back around the line of scrimmage. Cleveland's best safety finished with seven tackles on the day. It was an impressive showing for the third-year player.

Amari Cooper

The Cooper and Deshaun Watson tandem took a step forward in week 17. Cooper finished with three catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. It was the run after the catch that stood out for Cooper who was able to do damage there.

Cooper is now over 1,100 yards on the season and the Browns have their top wide receiver option of the future.

Nick Chubb

Just another day at the office for Chubb who went over 100 rushing yards once again. Chubb is on pace to break his season-best mark of 1,494 rushing yards sat in his second season. It was Chubb that carried the ball just 14 times to go finish with 104 rushing yards.

Deshaun Watson

The first half was one to forget for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. He came out in the second half and tossed three touchdowns to essentially take this game over.

Watson has Cooper to thank for making great plays after the catch on two touchdowns, but Watson put the ball on the money to get it there. It was the legs that made a difference too, Watson ran it seven times for 37 yards.

If you look at just the stat line it won't be all that pretty. But this was Watson's best game since his return and definitely something to build off of.

