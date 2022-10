Bengals Ja’Marr Chase to Miss Multiple Weeks, Won’t Play Against Browns

The Cleveland Browns won’t have to game plan for one of the top wide receivers in the game. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is going to miss multiple weeks, likely to be placed on the injured reserve, according to a report.

Chase is expected to rest and rehab for 4-6 weeks. A hip injury will keep out Chase for at least four weeks due to the incoming injured reserve sent.

On the season, Chase is leading the Bengals with 605 receiving yards. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are both good options, each has 455 yards receiving on the season. Hayden Hurst is another threat in the passing game.

The Browns will have plenty to plan for on defense, but the Bengals still have a very good offense without Chase on paper.

