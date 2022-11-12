Browns Activate RB Jerome Ford, Sign a Defensive Tackle Amongst Other Moves

Cleveland Browns are getting their rookie running back Jerome Ford back on the field after a stint on the injured reserve.

Cleveland Browns are getting their rookie running back Jerome Ford back on the field following the bye week. Ford was activated from the injured reserve, amongst multiple moves the Browns have made ahead of the Miami Dolphins game.

Additionally, defensive end Isaac Rochell was waived, and defensive tackle Roderick Perry was signed from the active roster. The team is elevating linebacker Jermaine Carter and tight end Miller Forristall for Sunday. These two elevations make sense with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and David Njoku out for week 10.

Getting Ford back on the field probably won’t mean much at the running back position quite yet, but he could continue to return kicks. It was something he showed promise with before landing on the injured reserve.

Rochell may end up back with the team following clearing waivers. It has already happened this season once. The Browns continue to be flexible with the end of the roster.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

