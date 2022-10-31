Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will face off on Halloween in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win.

Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals, they should feel the loss of their star wide receiver. On the other hand, Cleveland will be without Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, both Greg Newsome II and Greedy Williams are expected to play. Newsome is dealing with an oblique injury, while Williams was listed with an illness.

This matchup will mean a whole lot more when it is Deshaun Watson against Joe Burrow, for now, Cleveland will rely on Jacoby Brissett to get the job done.

Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Stream: NFL +

A great option to fire your TV up in week 1 is FuboTV, a spot that will even set you up with a free trial.

