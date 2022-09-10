Skip to main content

Browns Rule Out Rookie Wide Receiver, Elevate Two From Practice Squad

Cleveland Browns will not have Michael Woods II for his first game during his rookie season.

The rookie season will not be off on the right foot for one Browns wide receiver. Michael Woods II is now listed as out against the Browns with an illness, while the team elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

Defensive end Isaac Rochell and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk will both appear on the roster from the practice squad. Cornerback Greedy Williams is the only other player that is surely out for Cleveland. Tackles Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard are both questionable.

As far as Woods missing the game, the impact should be minimal. There are no signs that Woods has worked his way onto the field this early in the season for Cleveland unless it is special teams. Nonetheless, the Browns don’t have a ton of depth at wide receiver.

Woods showed bright sports during camp, this should be just a light step back. A player that can potentially develop as the season goes on.

