Cleveland Browns Injury Report: David Njoku Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Texans Game

David Njoku was the only player for the Browns to miss practice on Wednesday due to an injury.

Coming off a game where he made the best catch he's made as a pro, tight end David Njoku is dealing with a new knee injury. Njoku was the only player that did not practice for the Browns on Wednesday due to an injury.

Njoku recently missed a couple of games due to an ankle injury but popped up on the injury report with a knee today. His status for Sunday's game and the debut of Deshaun Watson could be up in the air.

Cleveland gave the day off for rest to; Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, and Jadeveon Clowney. A.J. Green and Greg Newsome were both limited in practice with a concussion. Denzel Ward was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury.

Most notably for the Houston Texans, rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Rex Burkhead did not practice.

With a few days to go until the week 13 game, there is plenty of time for players to get back and be good to go for Sunday.

