Cleveland Browns Injury Report: David Njoku Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Texans Game

David Njoku was the only player for the Browns to miss practice on Wednesday due to an injury.

Coming off a game where he made the best catch he's made as a pro, tight end David Njoku is dealing with a new knee injury. Njoku was the only player that did not practice for the Browns on Wednesday due to an injury.

Njoku recently missed a couple of games due to an ankle injury but popped up on the injury report with a knee today. His status for Sunday's game and the debut of Deshaun Watson could be up in the air.

Cleveland gave the day off for rest to; Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, and Jadeveon Clowney. A.J. Green and Greg Newsome were both limited in practice with a concussion. Denzel Ward was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury.

Most notably for the Houston Texans, rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Rex Burkhead did not practice.

With a few days to go until the week 13 game, there is plenty of time for players to get back and be good to go for Sunday.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

How Browns Offense Expands, Becomes More Dangerous with Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's Teammates are as Excited as Fans for his Debut on... Sunday in Houston

Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun... Watson

Kareem Hunt's Declining Impact within Browns Offense

Browns Send Off Jacoby Brissett with Richly Deserved Victory

Jacoby Brissett After the Browns Overtime win: In the Words of Tom Brady, That was F***** Awesome

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE Notre Dame

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: I Don't Think I Should Be Commended On Doing My Job

Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings

Midseason Firings Won't Solve Browns Issues, Could Do Harm

Moving Greg Newsome Into the Slot the Right Move for Browns

RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship... Award

Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Joins List of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro... Football Hall of Fame

Browns CB Denzel Ward on DC Joe Woods: He's a Great Coordinator

Three Quotes from Myles Garrett's Press Conference, What They Could Mean

Jacoby Brissett has Taken Flawed Browns Team as Far as He's Capable

Browns Myles Garrett: We Got To Make Sure We Don't Waste the Talent That We Have In Its Prime

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Mazi Smith, DT Michigan

Why Didn't the Browns Sign Ndamukong Suh?

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List

Is 2022 a Lost Season for the Cleveland Browns?

Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC