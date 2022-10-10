Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Nominated For FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Nick Chubb’s week 5 effort against the Los Angeles Chargers has earned him a nomination for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is once again up for the weekly FedEx Ground Player of the Week. This is Chubb’s fourth nomination for the accolade in five weeks.

Chubb and the Browns fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he had another good day of work. The Browns’ running back toted the ball 17 times for 134 rushing yards and a touchdown. Chubb scored a 41-yard touchdown early in the game for the first score.

This week, Chubb is up against Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

You can vote for Chubb here.

