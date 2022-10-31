Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster.
Miller has appeared in 12 games with the Browns over the last two seasons. Miller has three tackles and one interception while in the NFL, he was undrafted out of Florida Atlantic.
Graham has already played in four games with the team this year. Cleveland took Graham from the Bears’ practice squad on Sept. 13.
Additionally, Cleveland is bringing up two players from the practice squad for this one. Linebacker Dakota Allen and tight end Miller Forristall will suit up tonight.
