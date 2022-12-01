Deshaun Watson Speaks on his Return, What to Expect Against the Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media on Thursday and talked about his return and much more.

"First off, I want to say I'm excited to be back. I'm excited to be back around my teammates," Watson opened with.

Watson has been back in the building for a few weeks. He worked as the scout team quarterback until it was time to take over first-team reps when his suspension ended.

"My biggest focus was the mental part," Watson said on staying ready. "Staying locked in on defensive schemes and staying locked in on the scheme we have here. Just following Jacoby (Brissett), asking him questions, preparing like I was the starter that week.”

Watson said that Brissett has been important to him. Brissett is a known leader in the locker room. He is well-liked and a good teammate.

"The big brother he's been to me and everyone in that locker room. The passion, and grit he's shown in these past weeks. He's been awesome for me. Our relationship has been great and the bond has been great."

Many have questioned the player that Watson will be when he returns. Will he be the guy that through 33 touchdowns and led the league in passing, or will he take time to knock off the rust?

"We'll have to see Sunday honestly. It might take time, but it might not take time. I want to go out there and make plays as much as I possibly can. Two years is a long time, but I've been doing this since I was 6 years old," Watson explained.

Watson talked about what he can add to this offense and what to expect. He's going to have a plethora of playmakers around him like he's never had before.

"Really just try to make as many plays as I can. If that's with my feet, or my arm. If that's handing the ball off to 24 or 27. Don't try to do anything special. Just try to let the game come to me."

