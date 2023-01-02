Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs to Make Second Career Start in AFC South Matchup

Joshua Dobbs is set to make his second straight start for the Tennessee Titans as they look to knock of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to get his second career start in an AFC South divisional game. Dobbs will make his second straight start for the Tennessee Titans as they travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Dobbs threw for 232 yards through the air on 20-of-39 passing. Dobbs added a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 12 yards.

"I've talked to both quarterbacks and let them know that Josh will be our quarterback for this week and Malik has to continue to prepare like a starter," said Titans HC Mike Vrabel. "I am fairly confident Malik is going to do something to help us win in this football game. So, I am hopeful – and I know he will – continue to prepare like he has and continue to improve throughout practice."

After serving as Jacoby Brissett's backup while Deshaun Watson was suspended, Dobbs was signed by the Titans after the Browns released him.

Cleveland had three 2022-23 starting quarterbacks on their roster in total. The only one that is back next year will be Deshaun Watson, perhaps the Browns look into Josh Dobbs as a backup in the off-season.

Dobbs will have a chance to knock off the division leading Jaguars as the Titans hang onto slim playoff hopes.

