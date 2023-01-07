Saints DE Cameron Jordan Says he Would Never Consider Cleveland Browns

Cameron Jordan won't ever be playing with the Cleveland Browns.

Not that Cleveland Browns have any interest in him, but Cameron Jordan made it clear that he won't ever consider the Browns.

"After playing there two games ago… it affirmed my previous notions… No amount of money could get me there," Jordan said in a Tweet.

New Orleans defeated Cleveland 17–10 just a couple of weeks ago in Cleveland. Jadeveon Clowney's future is over in Cleveland, so the Browns could be looking for a new defensive end soon. Jordan is with the Saints the through the 2023 year, either way.

Browns have a choice to make at the defense end position, but it won't contain recruiting Jordan to Cleveland two off seasons from now.

