Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is playing very well following a single-car accident. A two-sack, record-breaking performance against the New England Patriots was just another example of that. Though Garrett is playing well, he is continuing to fight through a shoulder injury.

Garrett sprained his shoulder in the single-car accident and aggravated it again against the Patriots. According to a report, Garrett had X-rays and they were negative. There is a big game coming up against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns will badly need him.

At 2-4, the Browns badly need a spark on the defensive side of the ball. Garrett continuing to play well would not hurt. Perhaps Deion Jones returning helps out as well.

https://youtu.be/PxbkruqV3w8

