Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Where you can find the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play in week 7 action.

In AFC North action today the Cleveland Browns will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens. This one will be a battle between two teams who want to run the football.

The Browns are coming in at 2-2 on the season, badly needing to steer the ship right. This task will not be easy. The Ravens are 3-3 on the season, but their offense is frightening for defenses with Lamar Jackson at the helm. Jackson has 13 touchdown passes to six interceptions, as well as eight rushing touchdowns and 451 rushing yards.

Browns will operate with a heavy dose of Nick Chubb. Keeping the ball away from the Ravens’ offense could be the go-to plan. It will be interesting to see if the Browns can stop the run, as well as establish the run.

This battle could get a whole lot more fun when Deshaun Watson is on the field, but for now, it will continue to be Jacoby Brissett running the show.

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches from the sideline during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium.
browns digest elf logo
Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) walks off the field at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.
