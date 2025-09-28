How to watch Buccaneers vs Eagles: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Philadelphia Eagles in a key NFC showdown, looking to continue their strong recent track record against them. This early-season clash serves as a litmus test for the Bucs, giving them a chance to prove their title-contender credentials and set the tone for the rest of the season.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles Game Details
• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles
• Date: Monday, September 28th
• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Location: Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
What channel is Buccaneers vs Eagles on?
The Buccaneers-Eagles game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for coverage.
How to stream Buccaneers vs Eagles live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
READ MORE: Will Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin play vs. Eagles?
Radio and live audio
• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)
• Eagles Radio Network (SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Buccaneers vs Eagles betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Buccaneers +3.5
• Over/Under: 44.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers +160, Eagles -192
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Buccaneers vs Eagles preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a key NFC showdown, aiming to continue their recent dominance over a team they've consistently outperformed, including last year's 33-16 win. With Baker Mayfield leading the offense and Todd Bowles' defense ready to disrupt, the Bucs face a potent Eagles attack led by Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley. This matchup serves as an early litmus test for Tampa Bay's Super Bowl aspirations and could set the tone for the team's trajectory in the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Buccaneers OC identifies big key to victory vs. Eagles
