Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving makes jaw-dropping diving catch at training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back Bucky Irving makes a highlight reel play during training camp.

Caleb Skinner

Jun 11, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) works out at One Buc Place.
Jun 11, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) works out at One Buc Place. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Usually, when a highlight play is made in training camp, it comes from a player who is either fighting for positioning on the depth chart or just looking to make the roster.

However, the most electrifying play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this year has come from none other than second-year running back Bucky Irving.

Playing out wide, Irving streaked down the sideline and leaped into the air for a diving catch from Kyle Trask that got The Krewe on its feet and hyped up.

Bucky, Bucky, Bucky

The catch was what everyone saw, but we can't dismiss the quality of a throw that backup Trask made in Baker Mayfield's absence with a hand contusion.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka decides 'WRU' between Ohio State and LSU

Irving burst onto the scene in his rookie season. He started the season as Rachaad White's backup, but quickly found himself as the team's starter while splitting reps with White as the season progressed.

Bucky Irvin
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Irving will now start the 2025 season picking up where he left off as the starter. He will likely still give some reps to White, but the Bucs' backfield of Irving, White and Sean Tucker will once again be tasked with leading the charge to open up things for Mayfield and company.

There is a ton of hype around Irving as he enters Year 2, and he will now be focused more on it now that other teams understand his running style. While teams may be able to key in on Irving, his offensive line will need to be fantastic at opening up holes for him once again to allow him to utilize his unique ability to make defenders miss in space.

READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield makes announcement with NASCAR

Caleb Skinner
