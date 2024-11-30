Buccaneers Players Fired Up for College Football Rivalry Week
It's rivalry week in the NCAA.
Naturally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (like all teams) are comprised of players from all over the country. Those college ties run deep, and oftentimes, they provide the foundation for competitive rivalries between players within the locker room.
As they often do, the Buccaneers media team presented players with a question as they were leaving the practice field this week. This week's question? Which college football team are you rooting for this rivalry week?
Despite attending different colleges, Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield are both aligned with their priorities this week. With Evans being a proud Texas A&M alum and Baker representing Oklahoma, both players zeroed in on the Aggies when asked to weigh in on college football rivalry week. Baker went so far as to say "Fighting Texas A&M Aggies, saw the horns off."
Tristan Wirfs offered a NSFW endorsement of his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes when he said "f*** Nebraska". Something that his teammates, Lavonte David and Trey Palmer, as well as GM Jason Licht, would surely take exception to considering they all attended Nebraska at one point.
With so many Washington Huskies alumni on the team, it was no surprise to see a couple Buccaneers vocalize their support for the Huskies who are playing in a huge rivalry game vs. the number one ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday night in Eugene.
Bucs OC Liam Coen and OLB Yaya Diaby also engaged in some playful banter as they were understandably divided on their perspectives regarding the Kentucky vs. Louisville game as Diaby went to Louisville and Coen is the former OC for the Wildcats.
It's always fun to see NFL players so engaged in the college game. It's also proof that college football rivalries never die.
