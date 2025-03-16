Buccaneers star goes viral at Savannah Bananas game
It was a hectic week in Tampa Bay and across the NFL with the new league year and free agency popping off. The Buccaneers took care of business throughout free agency and could still look to add a couple more pieces until the NFL Draft in April, but overall, it seems they are happy with where they currently stand.
Tristan Wirfs got his contract extension around this time last year and while he wasn't involved in contract negotiations he did restructure his contract to help the Bucs reach agreements with the free agents they signed this market period.
While Wirfs was able to sit back and relax while those in the front office worked, he also was a special guest at the Savannah Bananas baseball game at Raymond James Stadium - the team's first ever game played inside a football stadium.
The Bananas took the field to a 65,000, sold-out Ray J, and the crowd was loving the fact that Wirfs was involved as he made his entrance excitingly, ripping off his jersey, going 'tarps off' as the kids say these days.
The electrifying game that the Bananas play has become super popular amongst fans of the sport after being founded in 2016. They have only taken off since their introduction and have become synonymous for making the game of baseball fun and enjoyable - eerily replicating what the Harlem Globetrotters have done over the years with the game of basketball.
Wirfs, who took a page out of comedian and Tampa native Bert Kreischer's book, doesn't shed his shirt often but when he does it is always a great time as the last time I can remember that happening is when he did so during the Bucs' boat parade following their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2020.
Tristan Wirfs will now get ready for the offseason to hopefully help lead the Buccaneers back to a deep playoff run after getting bounced in the Wild Card round last season.
