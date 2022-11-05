Skip to main content

Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 9 vs. Seattle

The Arizona Cardinals used their two standard practice squad elevations for Sunday's meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following moves ahead of their Week 9 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks:

– Signed punter Nolan Cooney to the practice squad

– Elevated punter Nolan Cooney and defensive lineman Manny Jones to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

– Released offensive lineman Koda Martin from the practice squad

"Cooney (6-3, 202) spent preseason with the Cardinals after signing as a free agent in January and was most recently on the Colts practice squad. Cooney punted collegiately at Syracuse and entered the league with New Orleans as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2021."

Cooney will wear jersey #15 and Jones will wear #96.

Cooney's elevation comes just hours after the Cardinals announced punter Andy Lee was added to the injury report as questionable with a sickness. 

Lee joins five other Cardinals players listed as questionable: Budda Baker (ankle), James Conner (ribs), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), D.J. Humphries (back) and Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs).

Inactives will be announced 90 minutes prior to game time.

