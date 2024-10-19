Chargers announce roster moves before Week 7 game vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Chargers announced a handful of roster moves before the team’s Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.
Saturday, the team announced the release of safety Tony Jefferson and his re-signing to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released cornerback Nehemiah Shelton from the practice squad.
It’s a light bit of roster shuffling for the Chargers as defensive backs such as Ja'Sir Taylor and Kristian Fulton deal with injuries before Monday night’s primetime game.
Earlier in the week, the Chargers had signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple to the practice squad to help mitigate the droves of injuries the team suffered coming out of the Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.
After Saturday’s move and no other move announced, the Chargers roster sat at 52 players. While something like bumping Apple to the 53 is likely, fans can be forgiven for wanting a trade before the deadline, too.
