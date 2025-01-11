Chargers honor LAFD first responders during playoff game amid Los Angeles wildfires
The Los Angeles Chargers donned LAFD gear before, during and after the team’s NFL wild-card round playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
On the field, Jim Harbaugh and Co. had to adjust practices this week due to air quality concerns.
Off it, the Chargers were part of an NFL ownership group committing $5 million to wildfire relief this past week.
At least one coach, Sanjay Lal, had his home impacted by fires, while Joey Bosa told ESPN’s Kris Rhim that his fiance left for Houston early due to their proximity to evacvuation zones.
Here’s a look at the Chargers’ LAFD attire during the game:
