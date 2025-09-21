Chargers' last-second roster moves after final injury report for Week 3 vs. Broncos
Ahead of the Week 3 AFC West battle against the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers issued a final injury report and made one last roster move before kickoff.
On the final injury report before the visit from Sean Patyon and the Broncos, the Chargers listed two players as out and two more as 50-50.
The Chargers injury report:
- TE Will Dissly: Out
- CB Cam Hart: Questionable
- LB Daiyan Henley: Questionable
- DB Elijah Molden: Out
Henley was the MVP of the Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Monday and continues to battle the illness that he fought through there, so no surprise here. Molden has avoided injured reserve, which means he should be back before needing to miss four games, but won’t play against the Broncos.
As additional insurance to help the defense, the Chargers made a roster move by promoting linebacker Emany Johnson from the practice squad for the game.
Keep in mind that, earlier this week, the Chargers already signed Tony Jefferson to the 53-man roster at safety, shifted Khalil Mack to injured reserve and signed two free agents as pass-rushing help.
