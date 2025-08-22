Charger Report

Chargers news: Najee Harris update, Harbaugh potential suspension and more

The Los Angeles Chargers will end their preseason slate on Saturday, and the team has plenty of news to discuss before we get there.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh enters the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh enters the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason finale this Saturday. While it may be a preseason matchup, there's still plenty of storylines to follow.

In two weeks, the Chargers will kick off their regular season in a special Friday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Before we get there, let's check out some of the trending stories around the team in our Chargers news roundup.

Najee Update

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is still keeping the injury to running back Najee Harris close to the vest. The latest update on the Chargers' running back is leaving fans wanting to know more as the regular season draws closer.

Harbaugh Suspension?

Speaking of Harbaugh, one of his former collegiate foes, Urban Meyer, believes the Chargers coach should be suspended for his time at Michigan, which we saw early this week, suffer one of the worst punishments in NCAA history. Don't hold your breath, Buckeyes fans.

Strong Showing

Saturday's preseason game will be the final time for players to make a great impression on the coaching staff. Here are four players who need to have a strong showing.

Lance's Time

Eric Smith of the official Chargers website does a deep dive on backup quarterback Trey Lance getting the final preseason start, which could win him the backup role over Taylor Heinicke.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium.

