Chargers news: Najee Harris update, Harbaugh potential suspension and more
The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason finale this Saturday. While it may be a preseason matchup, there's still plenty of storylines to follow.
In two weeks, the Chargers will kick off their regular season in a special Friday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Before we get there, let's check out some of the trending stories around the team in our Chargers news roundup.
MORE: Chargers think about life after Derwin James in new 2026 NFL mock draft
Najee Update
Head coach Jim Harbaugh is still keeping the injury to running back Najee Harris close to the vest. The latest update on the Chargers' running back is leaving fans wanting to know more as the regular season draws closer.
Harbaugh Suspension?
Speaking of Harbaugh, one of his former collegiate foes, Urban Meyer, believes the Chargers coach should be suspended for his time at Michigan, which we saw early this week, suffer one of the worst punishments in NCAA history. Don't hold your breath, Buckeyes fans.
Strong Showing
Saturday's preseason game will be the final time for players to make a great impression on the coaching staff. Here are four players who need to have a strong showing.
MORE: Is budding Madison Beer romance a dangerous distraction for Chargers' Justin Herbert?
Lance's Time
Eric Smith of the official Chargers website does a deep dive on backup quarterback Trey Lance getting the final preseason start, which could win him the backup role over Taylor Heinicke.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jesse Minter names a surprise starter in Los Angeles Chargers' secondary
Chargers rookie Tre’ Harris leaves practice early with trainers
Chargers' prized free agent signing Donte Jackson beginning to emerge
Chargers LB passed physical and was basically guaranteed a roster spot