Chargers news: Rookie report card, potential additions to roster, and more
The Los Angeles Chargers have put in the preseason work, and now it is time to prepare for a massive Week 1 challenge against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Well, there's one more big task the coaching staff has to take care of before the start of the regular season: Roster cuts.
RELATED: Chargers' final 53-man roster projection before final cuts
Who's in, and who's out? Let's recap some of the biggest news surrounding the team with our Chargers news roundup.
Rookie Grades
The Chargers' coaching staff and front office have to be thrilled with the play from some of their rookies during the preseason. Many of those rookies have earned a role on this team heading into the regular season.
Potential Trade?
With the Las Vegas Raiders now down a backup quarterback due to the injury of Aidan O'Connell, does the team have interest in trading for one of the Chargers' backups?
RELATED: Did Trey Lance play himself into a potential trade with his preseason performance?
Never Easy
Roster cuts are never easy, and the Chargers will have to make some nearly impossible cuts to get down to 53 players. Here are the six hardest decisions the team will have to make.
Deadline
The Chargers do not have a lot of time to trim the roster before the cut deadline. Eric Smith of the official Chargers website has everything you need to know about the cut deadline.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz provides update on Najee Harris' availability for Week 1
Chargers' rookie Oronde Gadsden II makes push for more playing time with TD vs. 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers free agent made one of NFL's first cuts
NFL fines Rams player for hit that injured Chargers WR Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers' top trade candidates ahead of final cuts