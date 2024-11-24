Charger Report

Do the Los Angeles Chargers play today in Week 12?

Chris Roling

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers won’t be on the field Sunday during Week 12’s main course of action. 

Coming out of a Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers got an extra day of rest before being featured in the primetime Monday Night Football slot. 

There, the Chargers will host the Baltimore Ravens, setting up the latest iteration of the Harbowl, with Jim’s Chargers going against John Harbaugh’s Ravens. 

It’s a battle of seven-win teams in the AFC hoping to make major noise in the playoff race in front of a primetime audience. The big broadcast will have at least one special guest, too

Chargers schedule 2024

Sept. 8: vs Las Vegas (W, 22-10)

Sept. 15: at Carolina (W, 26-3)

Sept. 22: at Pittsburgh (L 20-10)

Sept. 29: vs Kansas City (L 17-10)

Oct. 13: at Denver (W 23-16)

Oct. 21: at Arizona (L 17-15)

Oct. 27: vs New Orleans (W 26-28)

Nov. 3: at Cleveland (W 27-10)

Nov. 10: vs Tennessee (W 27-17)

Nov. 17: vs Cincinnati (W 34-27)

Record: 7-3

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

So far, Chargers got it right with Joe Alt over Malik Nabers

Did the Chargers just leak alternate helmets?

Jim Harbaugh explains lack of playing time for Gus Edwards

Should Chargers go after QB Daniel Jones in free agency?

Chargers fans aren’t happy about flex to primetime

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News