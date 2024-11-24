Do the Los Angeles Chargers play today in Week 12?
The Los Angeles Chargers won’t be on the field Sunday during Week 12’s main course of action.
Coming out of a Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers got an extra day of rest before being featured in the primetime Monday Night Football slot.
There, the Chargers will host the Baltimore Ravens, setting up the latest iteration of the Harbowl, with Jim’s Chargers going against John Harbaugh’s Ravens.
It’s a battle of seven-win teams in the AFC hoping to make major noise in the playoff race in front of a primetime audience. The big broadcast will have at least one special guest, too.
Chargers schedule 2024
Sept. 8: vs Las Vegas (W, 22-10)
Sept. 15: at Carolina (W, 26-3)
Sept. 22: at Pittsburgh (L 20-10)
Sept. 29: vs Kansas City (L 17-10)
Oct. 13: at Denver (W 23-16)
Oct. 21: at Arizona (L 17-15)
Oct. 27: vs New Orleans (W 26-28)
Nov. 3: at Cleveland (W 27-10)
Nov. 10: vs Tennessee (W 27-17)
Nov. 17: vs Cincinnati (W 34-27)
Record: 7-3
