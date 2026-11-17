As the home stretch of the 2026-27 campaign arrives, the Kansas City Chiefs have one more game against a struggling team before a gauntlet of a schedule in Weeks 12-16. If there's one thing recent outings have shown, though, it's that the club's young players have plenty to offer.

With the war of attrition setting in and injuries piling up, the organization's depth will undoubtedly continue to be tested. Is it a good or bad thing that Kansas City could be asking the future of the team to rise to the occasion in the present?

Following Week 10's win over the Atlanta Falcons, let's break down the Chiefs' rookies and sophomores by ranking each qualifying 53-man roster member in tiers. Be sure to return to this series each week to see who's moving and shaking.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, who is running low on time to be activated to the roster from the physically unable to perform list, isn't included here.

Left tackle Josh Simmons remains off the list after going to injured reserve. The same applies to running back Brashard Smith.

The young standout tier

RB Emmett Johnson

DE Ashton Gillotte

CB Nohl Williams

CB Mansoor Delane

WR Cyrus Allen

DE R Mason Thomas

No young Chiefs player — and very few members of the team in general — was more productive than fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson in Week 10. The halfback made his starting debut due to a groin injury to Kenneth Walker III and ran with it, both literally and figuratively. Johnson was fantastic on the ground and kept dicing up the defense as a pass catcher, cementing him as a force to be reckoned with.

Elsewhere, defensive end Ashton Gillotte is coming on strong after a slow start to the season. The 2025 third-round pick has a sack in back-to-back games and is no stranger to playing plus run defense.

The cornerback duo of Nohl Williams and Mansoor Delane was far from perfect, as Williams lost to Drake London a couple of times and Delane seemed to get banged up, but the former logged an interception to cap off Sunday's blowout win.

One of the stories of Sunday was wide receiver Cyrus Allen, the second of Kansas City's two fifth-round selections back in April. The Cincinnati product scored the first touchdown of his professional career against a quality cornerback in A.J. Terrell, making it look easy with a masterclass of a route:

Cyrus Allen with a nasty double move to cash in the long TD🥵🥵



Sully gonna have to leave the app pic.twitter.com/M8GfmtekqM — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) November 15, 2026

Rounding out the top tier of Chiefs youngsters is defensive end R Mason Thomas. Thomas was quiet down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, going without a pressure for the first time in his KC tenure. We'll chalk this up to a one-off.

The to-be-determined tier

WR Jalen Royals

OT Kahlil Benson

DT Peter Woods

WR Andrew Armstrong

DT Bryson Eason

TE Jake Briningstool

CB Jadon Canady

Even after the trade acquisition of now-former Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs, sophomore pass catcher Jalen Royals logged 19 snaps in Week 10. For the first time since Week 1 of the regular season, however, he went without a single target on offense. Left tackle Kahlil Benson also had a rough outing, surrendering a new career-high figure in pressures and continuing to look like he's crumbling as the foundation of the line.

Defensive tackle Peter Woods stays in his usual spot after missing Sunday's showdown with a lingering neck injury. Keep an eye on the injury report to see if he'll play this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.

Speaking to the media this week, head coach Andy Reid made it a point to allude to how wideout Andrew Armstrong is a lesser-known player both in Chiefs circles and nationally. He made a name for himself in Week 10, though, when he hauled in a beautiful 43-yard bomb from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the Dallas native's first touchdown.

THAT'S 5 TOUCHDOWNS FOR 15 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/d6NkVGDKyI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 15, 2026

It'll be interesting to find out whether the potential return of Norman-Lott will impact Bryson Eason's status on the roster. He's squarely in the rotation along the interior of the defensive line, playing 20 snaps in Week 8 and rising from five in Week 9 to 11 in Week 10, but he doesn't stand out a ton when on the field. Sometimes, that isn't a bad thing for the waiver pickup.

With tight end Travis Kelce hurting his calf/ankle on the club's opening possession and Jared Wiley sustaining an ankle fracture, 2025 undrafted free agent Jake Briningstool wound up getting more of a workload than most anticipated. He played a career-high 17 offensive reps, hauling in one of his two targets for 20 yards in the process.

Last is fourth-round cornerback Jadon Canady, whose stint as a rookie for the Chiefs has been tumultuous to this point. His snap count swelled to 26 on defense and 18 on special teams in Atlanta, seeing him record three tackles but also look more vulnerable in coverage.

The primary special teams tier

LB Jeffrey Bassa

LB Cooper McDonald

S Xavier Nwankpa

OT Diego Pounds

Nothing to see here regarding 2025 fifth-round linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who continues to be a trusted special teams ace for coordinator Dave Toub. Now several weeks into his return from injury, fellow 'backer Cooper McDonald saw the field just once on defense in Week 10 but set a season high with 25 special teams snaps.

Former Iowa standout, safety Xavier Nwankpa, recorded two tackles on a combined 31 reps (five on defense, 26 on special teams). He's settled into a consistent role in his debut campaign.

For the first time in his career, tackle Diego Pounds got into the lineup and split time between offense and teams. Given how banged-up the offensive line was and the game script of a lopsided contest, this was a nice reward from the Chiefs for the UDFA's work since coming over via trade.

The game day inactive tier

QB Garrett Nussmeier

RB Jaydn Ott

CB Melvin Smith

Seventh-round pick Garrett Nussmeier continues to be Kansas City's emergency third quarterback on game days. Rookie running back Jaydn Ott sat this one out with a hamstring injury, whereas cornerback Melvin Smith was a Week 10 inactive after playing special teams in Weeks 8 and 9.

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