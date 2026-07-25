Top Things Chiefs Must Find Answers on As Training Camp Begins

The Chiefs have officially kicked off their 2026 training camp — at least in a partial capacity. Rookies, quarterbacks and a crop of injured players reported to Missouri Western State University on Friday, ushering in the club's first slate of practices that begins on Saturday.

As the rest of the team gears up to report next week, there's still plenty left unresolved for the Chiefs. Coming off the worst year with head coach Andy Reid at the helm, everyone is eager to get back on track and reopen the contention window this coming campaign.

With that in mind, what all does K.C. have to answer as camp arrives? Tucker Franklin and Matt Verderame discussed that and more on a July episode of the That Football Show podcast on KC Sports Network.

Is the Chiefs' Wide Receiver Depth Adequate?

It's no secret that Kansas City is rolling with a top-heavy wide receiver rotation. The trio of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton does have some upside, but it also comes with a pretty scary floor. Particularly at the primary and secondary spots, Rice hasn't been reliable off the field while balancing a limited skill set and Worthy's on-field effectiveness took a hit in 2025.

That begs the question of who will step up at the wideout position beyond Thornton. Will it be 2025 Day 3 draft pickup Jalen Royals, or could 2026 selection Cyrus Allen make a bigger impact than expected? Is it finally veteran Nikko Remigio's time? What about an under-the-radar piece emerging?

No one should feel very good about any of those options. It's safe to say that while the upside is there for the receiver collective to be more than passable, adding a veteran like Stefon Diggs or Deebo Samuel would stabilize things.

How Much Will Patrick Mahomes Be Involved in Training Camp?

Over the years, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has recovered from injuries ahead of schedule with consistency. Whether it be a dislocated kneecap or a high-ankle sprain, the two-time MVP has been rapid with return-to-play progress and displayed elite-level toughness in the process.

Suffering a torn ACL and LCL is a different ballgame, however, and both Mahomes and the Chiefs knew that. Despite facing a daunting recovery path, the superstar field general was cleared for full involvement in camp this week and says he's feeling good roughly seven-and-a-half months removed from his injury.

Reid made it known that the team will still exercise caution with Mahomes this summer, which is wise, but QB1 seems ready to roll.

Does Steve Spagnuolo Need More of a Pass Rush?

This offseason, general manager Brett Veach revamped the interior defensive line and provided All-Pro Chris Jones with some help. The addition of Khyiris Tonga will help on run downs, and first-round rookie Peter Woods could be a fun off-speed pitch as a pass rusher.

The jury is still out on 2025 second-rounder Omarr Norman-Lott, who is starting camp on the physically unable to perform list.

It's clear that the tackle position is more than fine, but there's ample room for criticism regarding the defensive end depth chart. Aside from George Karlaftis, can the Chiefs truly count on anyone? The pickings are slim, whether it be rising sophomore Ashton Gillotte, fourth-year man Felix Anudike-Uzomah or second-round pick R Mason Thomas.

Last year, the Kansas City pass rush (and defense) struggled because Spagnuolo had to blitz out of necessity due to lackluster personnel. There's a world where that remains the case in 2026, but camp could help the team decide whether an external signing or trade is a smart idea.

Spagnuolo is a wizard, although he can only produce so much magic before everyone gets exposed.

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