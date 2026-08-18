The Indianapolis Colts finally addressed their WR3 position by signing six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen to a one-year deal worth up to $8.32 million.

BREAKING: The #Colts are signing 6x Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen to a 1-year deal worth up to $8.32M, multiple sources tell me.



A big-time weapon for Daniel Jones, as Allen reunites with HC Shane Steichen from their days together with the Chargers in a deal done by @ZekeSandhu of… pic.twitter.com/wiBZe3wjSf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 18, 2026

Allen joins the starting wide receiver rotation with Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, forming a potent trifecta of pass-catchers. Allen rounds out a lot of what Indy needed, but the depth behind him could still use a boost.

This points the eye to a player on the roster who put up great numbers in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots. That name is tight end Will Mallory.

Mallory is a tight end on paper. However, against the Patriots, he dominated pass coverage and led the Colts in receptions (6) and receiving yards (80). Mallory resembled much more of a receiver than a tight end in this game.

In fact, throughout Mallory's short career with the Colts, he's come off as a bigger wide receiver who can create mismatches against nearly any defender he faces in coverage.

Will Mallory showed out in the Colts’ preseason opener:



🔹 6 receptions

🔹 80 receiving yards

🔹 13.3 yards per catch



Big night for the fourth-year TE. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QEyfymJBOE — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) August 14, 2026

Mallory is buried on the tight end depth chart behind Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, and Drew Ogletree. This makes him the TE4, and typically it's not ideal to have four tight ends on the depth chart.

The Colts don't need that much depth at the position, but they could use more impactful help behind Pierce, Downs, and Allen.

When we peel back the starters, Indianapolis doesn't exactly have depth at wide receiver. Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Laquon Treadwell, and Anthony Gould are the names that stick out.

Dulin is one of the NFL's best special teams players, but has never made much of an impact as a receiver.

Westbrook-Ikhine has had a good camp, but up to this point hasn't been anything more than a touchdown threat; that was mostly one season with the Tennessee Titans (2024 - 9 TDs).

Treadwell is a dedicated player on the roster, but usually gets meaningful action during the preseason and is generally signed to the practice squad.

Gould is almost strictly a returner who has a meager three catches through two years with the team.

Mallory has more dynamic ability and is limited in the tight end role. While his size makes him a 'move tight end,' he is a low-end blocker who can't be utilized in-line.

Seeing how the tight end room is packed in front of him, and the wide receiver depth behind the starters could still use juice, it makes great sense to move Mallory to the WR ranks.

Oct 20, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Will Mallory (86) is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (6) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Position changes can be challenging, but Mallory has looked far more like a large wideout who happens to have the tight end designation ever since joining the NFL in 2023.

He stands around 6'4" and weighs close to 240 pounds, but runs blistering speeds and could be too large for defensive backs and too fast for linebackers.

Given these roster circumstances, it makes sense to move Mallory to wide receiver to help pad the depth in what's still a thin wide receiver room.

It's hard to envision if Indianapolis will do this with Mallory. He's too talented not to have on the roster and seems too buried in the tight end room to realistically earn playing time.

I feel this is the best way to maximize his talent by putting him in a greater area of need on the roster than where he currently sits.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter