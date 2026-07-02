If there is one area of the Indianapolis Colts' roster that needs to improve the most for the 2026 season, it's the pass-rush.

After such an underwhelming season, the Colts allowed Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam to leave in free agency. While they did add Arden Key, it's not a signing that vastly improves the defensive end position on paper.

Outside of Laiatu Latu, there isn't another name on the roster that instills a massive amount of confidence, or is there? Ben Arthur at Fox Sports believes an X-Factor for the Colts lies at defensive end, and it isn't Latu.

It's second-year talent, Jayhlahn Tuimoloau.

"The Colts didn’t make any major moves to fill the hole at edge rusher opposite Laiatu Latu, so Tuimoloau’s development will be integral for an Indianapolis defense that lost major contributors in nickelback Kenny Moore II and linebacker Zaire Franklin."

Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Devin Leary (13) attempts a pass in front of Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts showed immense belief in Tuimoloau by selecting him with the 45th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. At Ohio State, Tuimoloau was a wrecking machine, especially in 2024.

That season, he looked unstoppable, stacking an impressive 12.5 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss, 61 tackles, and two fumbles forced in 16 games.

Hopes were high for his rookie year, but ultimately, he wasn't used much behind Paye or Ebukam. Tuimoloau finished his debut campaign with 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, and six QB hits.

While the Colts brought Key in for defensive end help, it doesn't necessarily mean they aren't going to give Tuimoloau a real shot to get meaningful playing time.

The fact that the Colts were comfortable allowing Paye and Ebukam to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, it could mean Indianapolis is opening the door for Tuimoloau.

It is worth mentioning that Chris Ballard was close to inking Trey Hendrickson to a deal, which would have brought a superstar to Lou Anarumo's edge room.

Ultimately, the signing fell off a cliff when the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens couldn't seal the deal for Maxx Crosby. This led to Hendrickson earning a better deal with the Ravens.

Still, the Colts could have pushed more aggressively after that in free agency, and instead, opted for a reliable, albeit less potent, veteran like Key.

Indianapolis prioritized linebacker and safety in the NFL Draft by selecting C.J. Allen and A.J. Haulcy in rounds two and three, with many believing they should have addressed defensive end, instead.

Given all of this context, I see all signs pointing to Tuimoloau battling Key for the starting role opposite Latu for the 2026 season.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) go for the ball after a blocked punt Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key can't be overlooked just because he's been a rotational defender for his career. Ebukam was much of the same until Indy gave him a starting position. This led to him leading the team in sacks with 9.5 in 2023.

Perhaps Key can follow in Ebukam's footsteps and take most of the snaps away from Tuimoloau, but that sort of sudden transformation is quite rare.

However, Tuimoloau has more upside and is expected to increase production as her enters his second year in the NFL. While he didn't see the field much last year, there were flashes of a true playmaker.

If Tuimoloau can put it together in 2026, it will be a massive plus for this Colts defense, especially in the pass-rush.

Tuimoloau possesses power and agility that can pose a threat to any blocker. The only thing left is for him to start piecing together the puzzle to be a key part of Anarumo's pass-rush.

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