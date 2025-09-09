Commanders' Jayden Daniels answers on potential timing issues with Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders opened up their 2025 season in an important NFC East showdown with the New York Giants, and pulled away with the 21-6 victory to start the season off right at 1-0.
There was plenty to like from the affair, from Bill Croskey-Merritt showing he was every bit worth his fantasy ADP to Deebo Samuel's terrific debut, but there seemed to be one thing missing on the day — star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin's pedestrian day likely wouldn't have been as noticeable as it is if it hadn't been for the long holdout he had searching for a new contract while also dealing with an ankle injury. Perhaps if he had had more time on the field getting a rhythm with his quarterback, Jayden Daniels, he would have had a better opening game.
All those notions were put to the side on Monday, with McLaurin's QB coming to his defense while praising him for still battling in the game even though things weren't going his way.
Daniels Defends His Star Receiver
"The timing was there. They were doubling [WR] Terry [McLaurin] a lot, rightfully so," said Daniels. "He's earned that right in this league, so other guys stepped up and made plays, but when the plays were there for Terry to show up, like that third down on the little curl route, he made a play and we kept the chains moving."
Production vs. Presence
While Daniels is backing his star guy, there is something to be said about missing valuable time and the performance that McLaurin was able to put up. McLaurin requested to get paid like a top wide receiver, so he is expected to show up like one. And on Sunday, he did not.
Daniels had a terrific day, spreading the ball around for 233 yards and a touchdown with another 68 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Daniels' WR1 was only able to muster two catches on four targets for 27 yards (good enough for tied-fifth on the team).
Daniels has trust in McLaurin, and deservedly so. However, it will be important for McLaurin to get back on track if they want to get the most out of Kliff Kingsbury's offense and make a run toward a Lombardi Trophy.
READ MORE: Commanders rookie has massive impact in NFL debut vs. Giants
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders’ revamped offense shows promise with Deebo Samuel debut
• Commanders smiling after big win vs. Giants in Week 1
• Commanders rookie starts off strong with first NFL touchdown
• Jayden Daniels has a simple answer for those worried about Commanders