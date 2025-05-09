Commander Country

Former Commanders star reflects on NFL career in ice-cold interview

Former Washington Commanders tight end Vernon Davis opens up in the latest episode of "Cold As Balls."

Joanne Coley

Former tight end Vernon Davis speaks during the 49ers hall of fame ceremony during halftime against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Former Washington Commanders tight end Vernon Davis has worn many hats—NFL star, Super Bowl champion, and Hollywood actor. But one thing he probably didn’t envision? Taking a freezing plunge for an interview.

The former football star did just that on the May 6, 2025, episode of Kevin Hart’s hit web series Cold As Balls. Joined by Hart in ice-cold tubs, the two shared laughs and heartfelt stories during a candid 15-minute conversation.

Davis opened up about his journey from a hesitant kid afraid to wear a football helmet to eventually hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as a Super Bowl champion. He also recounted the viral moment with Coach Mike Singletary’s unforgettable “I want winners” rant and reflected on his successful pivot into acting.

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis
Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A D.C. native and University of Maryland alum, Davis spent the final four seasons of his career (2016–2019) with the Commanders. During that time, he totaled 79 receptions for 1,071 yards and 11 touchdowns, becoming a reliable veteran presence on and off the field.

“Being on Cold As Balls with Kevin Hart was one of the wildest interviews I’ve ever done,” Davis said in a press release. “You never know what Kevin’s going to throw at you—jokes, ice baths, or both. It was cold, hilarious, and honestly one of the most fun times I’ve had on camera.”

Presented by Old Spice, the series launched in 2018 and has since garnered over 1.4 billion views. New episodes on the LOL Network YouTube channel and Hart’s Facebook pages drop weekly.

Watch Vernon Davis’ Cold As Balls interview here.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

