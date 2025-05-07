Commanders' legendary QB receives major honor
The Washington Commanders have had some legends roll through the franchise over the years, and each of them has contributed something special to the team, fans, and the city they represent.
Not all of them have won Super Bowls, of course, but the ones who did tend to hold a special place in Commanders lore.
For quarterback Doug Williams, his Super Bowl win wasn't just big for Washington; it had long-reaching ripples that touched other players of his time, and even those playing today, like Jayden Daniels.
Last week, Williams was once again recognized for his contributions to sports and society, this time by the Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
"The recognition was for those who have 'excelled in various fields, including public service, military service, arts, philanthropy, and sports.'", HBCU Legends On SI reports.
Williams was one of six people honored at the gala last Thursday. Other honorees included community advocate Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, a family of philanthropists, John Dalton, the 70th Secretary of the Navy, Dan Borne, who influenced media, government, and education, and internationally acclaimed painter and author Judi Betts.
An announcement for the honors said Williams, "is a football great who began his career at Grambling State University, mentored by the iconic coach Eddie Robinson. In 1978, Williams made history by being selected 17th overall in the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming the first African American quarterback chosen in the first round.
"Later, he joined the Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders), where he led the team to victory in Super Bowl XXII in 1988, becoming the first African American starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl and earning MVP honors."
The announcement also highlighted Williams' efforts as a college coach for Grambling State University and his presence in the College Football Hall of Fame, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ring of Honor, and the Washington Commanders' Ring of Fame.
Williams is also the co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl.
