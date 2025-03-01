Commander Country

NFL mock draft: Commanders land All-American pass rusher

The Washington Commanders front seven could improve in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku (DL47) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku (DL47) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have a lot of needs to fill during the 2025 NFL Draft on both sides of the ball, but there is no "right" way to start.

CBS Sports writer Kyle Stackpole recently conducted a mock draft where the team took Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku, which improves Washington's front seven.

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) in action
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Commanders get better on defense

"Obviously protecting Jayden Daniels is a priority, but Donovan Ezeiruaku's NFL combine performance made him too good to pass up here," Stackpole writes.

"A consensus All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year (16.5 sacks and 21.0 tackles for loss), Ezeiruaku recorded the fastest three-cone and short-shuttle times among edge rushers. He gets to the quarterback and does so quickly, which will be imperative as the Commanders attempt to catch the Eagles."

Ezeiruaku could be chosen in the first round of the draft, which is set to take place on Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

