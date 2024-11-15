Eagles CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Talks Trash Following Win Against Commanders
For the majority of the Commanders-Eagles game, it was tight with either side not being able to do much to separate themselves from the other. That was until the fourth quarter when Dan Quinn decided to for it on fourth down which ultimately resulted in a turnover on downs. Following that point the Eagles would go on to score two more touchdowns on their way to putting up 20 points in the frame and ultimately walking out of The Linc with a 26-18 victory over the Commanders.
For much of the game, it was a defensive battle and unfortunately for the Commanders, the Eagles' defense was able to hold Jayden Daniels in check - eliminating the big play threat that Washington possesses.
Following the game Eagles' cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson let his feelings be known by walking off the field to the locker room in a single expletive sentence.
"Respect y'all, but y'all know this s--t runs through us."
The "s--t" that Gardner-Johnson was referring to is the division that both teams play in, the NFC East. Both teams entered the contest at 7-3 and 7-2 respectively with the Eagles holding the top spot but whoever came out of Thursday night's game with the victory would hold sole possession of first place in the division, which the Eagles now do.
Gardner-Johnson's trash-talking goes back to his days with the New Orleans Saints and you can almost always guarantee you will get a good sound bite out of him. While CJGJ talked his trash, he wasn't very prominent in the Eagles' defense on the night, collecting just three total tackles and one pass defended.
While the Eagles currently have the top spot in the NFC East, the two teams will meet again later down the road which could have even heavier implications when it comes to the division and the playoffs. Fortunately for the Commanders they still get the Cowboys twice before the end of the season and have already beaten the Giants twice this year so their odds are looking pretty good as long as the Eagles falter some point down the line.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Bobby Wagner Sheds Light on How to Rebound from Losing Streak
• Back-to-Back Losses Test Commanders but Quinn Sees Growth Ahead
• NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Grab Top LB
• Jayden Daniels Cuts Throwing Hand During Commanders-Eagles Game