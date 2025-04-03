Commanders rival Cowboys make big QB trade
Things have been going well in Washington. Following a surprising trip to the NFC Championship last season under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have been crushing the offseason through trades as well as free agency. The Commanders are viewed as a true contender now and will be able to build upon their great offseason with the NFL draft just around the corner.
Two of the NFL's best teams reside in the NFC East with the Commanders and Eagles holding it down, but it's important that there still be a bit of energy paid towards the other teams in the division.
One of those other teams, the Dallas Cowboys, just made an interesting move as they have traded a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for second-year quarterback Joe Milton III and a seventh-round draft pick.
Milton has yet to see much playing time as he spent time behind fellow rookie Drake Maye last season, and with that and his potential, the Patriots allowed Milton to hit the trade market. While the Patriots likely would have loved to keep Milton, they recently brought in Josh Dobbs as a backup ultimately allowing for Milton to realize that he could look elsewhere to reach his potential of becoming an NFL starting quarterback.
Shortly following the announcement of the trade, NFL insider Jordan Schultz caught up with the gunslinging quarterback and Milton expressed his excitement and desire to play for the 'Boys in Dallas.
“My family grew up a Cowboys fan. My mom always had a Cowboys shirt on. She always talked about them," said Milton. "Living in Texas has been a longtime dream of mine. And now I’m with them. I’m ready to work.”
The Cowboys let backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who filled in admirably while starting quarterback Dak Prescott dealt with injury, walk in free agency ultimately leaving them with Trey Lance. The move to acquire Milton makes total sense as Milton will now get the opportunity to back up a veteran in the league and even the possibility of becoming the starter later down the road depending on how hot Prescott's seat is or with the potential of Prescott getting injured which has become a norm as of late.
The former Tennessee Volunteer was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft and possesses one of the biggest arms in the entire league. While his accuracy is sometimes off, Milton can make up for it by making all the big-time throws a starting NFL QB can make while utilizing his dual-threat ability and athleticism to escape the pocket and make plays either with his arm or with his legs.
