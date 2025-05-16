Commanders get interesting early betting odds for Week 1 vs Giants
The 2025 NFL schedules have been released, and the Washington Commanders are expected to not only be one of the hottest teams but also a Super Bowl-contending one.
The Commanders are set to play a handful of primetime games with two Monday Night Football matchups, a Thursday Night Football game, and two Sunday Night Football games as well.
Outside of their five primetime contests, the Commanders will also have a couple of other standalone games, including their international game against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain, and a Christmas Day matchup against NFC East rival the Dallas Cowboys on Netflix.
While the main focus is on the marquee matchups, Washington will play their division rivals twice a year, as is tradition. The Commanders' first division opponent comes in Week 1 when they will host the new-look New York Giants.
Commanders named early Week 1 favorite
According to DraftKings, the Commanders are heavy early betting favorites in their 2025 opening game (-7.5) against the Giants.
Last season, the Commanders won both games against the Giants. Their first win came in Week 2 in a closely contested game, which they won 21-18 before beating the Giants again on the road 27-22 in Week 9.
Washington will be looking to continue this dominance over their NFC East foe, but will have a different team to worry about here in 2025, as New York will be starting a new quarterback, whether it be Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, or even rookie Jaxson Dart. The Giants also improved their defense this offseason and are expected to improve from last season.
Given that this game is an important division matchup, the Commanders can't come into this one overlooking the Giants based on what has happened in the past.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Commanders' non-divisional home game dubbed one of 10 best in 2025
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders may have found a future starter in this undrafted rookie
• Expect more from Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' second meeting with Caleb Williams
• Prediction: Commanders win double-digit games, but lose NFC East to rival
• Commanders’ NFC title game rematch called one of 2025’s top revenge games