Commanders GM reveals what really went into key decisions
The Washington Commanders have been bold about their changes this offseason, especially on the offensive line.
The team acquired Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans and selected Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon in the first round of the draft.
Commanders general manager Adam Peters explained the reasoning behind those moves.
READ MORE: Commanders are receiving a brand new locker room
Peters explains offensive line upgrades
"It was both, really. I think, in the offseason, when we had the opportunity to get Tunsil, which doesn't come around that often to get a blue-chip left tackle, one of the best tackles in the league, so we felt that was an opportunity we didn't want to pass up," Peters said on the "Pat McAfee Show." h/t Commanders Wire's Bryan Manning.
"We want to protect Jayden, he's the cornerstone of our franchise, and we want to make sure we're protecting him."
When it came to Conerly Jr. in particular, Peters said that offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had a big say in bringing him on board with the No. 29 overall pick.
"We really wanted Conerly. That letter was cool because, you know, Kliff, he's a tireless worker, it's unbelievable how much he works," Peters said.
"And as he's doing draft prep, he's also watching college teams for different plays and different schemes he can learn from, so he can implement them into what we do. And he watched a lot of Oregon, so he said, 'I watched every single snap of Oregon,' and he usually just watches the skill guys, the quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends, running backs, so he left that note on my desk. He came by to say what's up and just wrote that down and left it on my desk, so I thought, 'If Kliff wants this guy, then I'm good.'"
With Tunsil and Conerly both in the fold, the Commanders made one of their weaknesses a strength, and that should raise their ceiling for the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Commanders' rival Cowboys make massive blockbuster WR trade
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything
• Commanders have reason for hope, optimism after getting Jayden Daniels help
• Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?
• Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds