Commanders vs. Giants Week 9: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Washington Commanders will look to keep things rolling this week as they face NFC East foe the New York Giants for the second time this season. The Commanders dramatically won the first matchup but the Giants should be an improved team.
Washington will be headed on the road after a thrilling walk-off Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown and will be working towards not having a hangover from the amount of emotions the game provided.
Here is all the information you need for the matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.
Commanders vs. Giants Kickoff Time
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday, November 3rd, 1:00 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Chris Meyers (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst), and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Commanders vs. Giants Preview
The Washington Commanders will head on the road looking for their 7th win of the season against the New York Giants - a team they faced in Week 2, walking away with a three-point victory thanks to kicker Austin Seibert.
The Commanders and Giants have completely opposite records with Washington holding a slight lead over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East at 6-2 while the Giants are bottom-dwelling with a 2-6 record.
Washington will be entering this one off the high of walking-off last week against a tough Chicago Bears team and will want to carry that momentum into today's game against New York.
The Commanders' offense has been lethal this season behind quarterback Jayden Daniels and his skill players, Austin Ekeler, Brian Robinson, Zach Ertz, and Terry McLaurin. At the same time, the defense has continuously improved as the season progresses. Both sides of the ball have had their lapses this season, but they have a great chance to show what they are about against the Giants.
The Giants' defense isn't one of the worst in the league, but they have still struggled to prevent opposing offenses from scoring. On the offensive side of the ball, Daniel Jones continues to play up-and-down but is failing to develop into a quarterback who understands how to run an NFL offense.
Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has been the bright spot for the Giants and he will once again challenge a Commanders' secondary that can be taken advantage of. Running back Tyrone Tracy has also found some running room as of late, becoming an every-down back after the departure of Saquon Barkley this past offseason. Tracy went down with a concussion last week but he has since cleared protocol and will be available for this one.
According to DraftKings, the Washington Commanders enter as 4-point road favorites over the New York Giants.
Prediction For Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
The Commanders are on a roll owning a 6-2 record while staying slightly ahead of the Eagles in the NFC East and they will now get a struggling New York Giants team on the road. These two teams met in Week 2 this season and luckily Washington was able to come away with a 3-point victory thanks to Austin Seibert's 7 made field goals.
The Commanders have improved since then and have taken off on the offensive side of the ball, being led by Jayden Daniels. The defense has also started to figure things out as a cohesive unit. The Commanders could be caught looking ahead to their next three games but even if they are I still think that they do enough on Sunday to reach 7-2.
Commanders 28, Giants 20
Full Staff Score Predictions
