Commanders' NFC Championship Opponent Eagles Without Key Players Again
ASHBURN, Va. -- As the Washington Commanders took to the practice field for the second day this week, there were only a few concerns.
Commanders' defensive tackle Daron Payne missed practice again with a knee/finger injury, while linebacker Bobby Wagner also missed practice with an ankle.
However, there isn't much concern around Wagner and even Payne has been talking with the media this week, a sign in Washington that the player will likely be available. So there isn't much concern. The same can't be said for the Philadelphia Eagles.
While Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (knee) and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) were both able to practice fully on Thursday, the team had to go without tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and center Cam Jurgens (back) for a second straight day.
Browsing through various social media postings from those covering Philadelphia, there seems to be a lack of mentioning the absences by some - a sign they aren't concerned - while others are specifically discussing the impact of both men potentially missing this weekend's contest.
Specifically, beyond providing Hurts with another weapon, both Goedert and Jurgens would hurt the Eagles' rushing attack, something the team needs to have in as best shape as it can with Hurts hobbled last week in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Then there's the all-important relationship between center and quarterback, and if Hurst is limited in his mobility, having a healthy offensive line is going to be key against the Commanders' aggressive defensive front.
Of course, nobody in Washington is too worried about Philadelphia having all of its assets, and even with Mitchell and Hurts returning to practice fully on Wednesday there's no guarantee either man is close to 100 percent on Sunday afternoon.
Here's the full injury report from the Eagles on Thursday.
Did Not Participate
TE Dallas Goedert (ankle)
OT Fred Johnson (personal)
C Cam Jurgens (back)
Limited
WR Britain Covey (neck)
Full
WR AJ Brown (knee/rest)
QB Jalen Hurts (knee)
OT Lane Johnson (knee/rest)
CB Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder)
QB Kenny Pickett (ribs)
OLB Josh Sweat (ankle/rest)
DT Byron Young (hamstring)
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Announce Second Injury Report Before NFC Title Game
• Commanders Rookie - Not Jayden Daniels - Earns Praise From Dan Quinn
• Why Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Isn't Afraid of NFC Championship
• Commanders' Dan Quinn Shares Winning Strategies to Beat Eagles