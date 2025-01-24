Commander Country

Commanders' NFC Championship Opponent Eagles Without Key Players Again

The Philadelphia Eagles once again took the practice field without key players available as the Washington Commanders prepare to visit the NFC East rival.

David Harrison

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

ASHBURN, Va. -- As the Washington Commanders took to the practice field for the second day this week, there were only a few concerns.

Commanders' defensive tackle Daron Payne missed practice again with a knee/finger injury, while linebacker Bobby Wagner also missed practice with an ankle.

However, there isn't much concern around Wagner and even Payne has been talking with the media this week, a sign in Washington that the player will likely be available. So there isn't much concern. The same can't be said for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (knee) and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) were both able to practice fully on Thursday, the team had to go without tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and center Cam Jurgens (back) for a second straight day.

Browsing through various social media postings from those covering Philadelphia, there seems to be a lack of mentioning the absences by some - a sign they aren't concerned - while others are specifically discussing the impact of both men potentially missing this weekend's contest.

Specifically, beyond providing Hurts with another weapon, both Goedert and Jurgens would hurt the Eagles' rushing attack, something the team needs to have in as best shape as it can with Hurts hobbled last week in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Then there's the all-important relationship between center and quarterback, and if Hurst is limited in his mobility, having a healthy offensive line is going to be key against the Commanders' aggressive defensive front.

Of course, nobody in Washington is too worried about Philadelphia having all of its assets, and even with Mitchell and Hurts returning to practice fully on Wednesday there's no guarantee either man is close to 100 percent on Sunday afternoon.

Here's the full injury report from the Eagles on Thursday.

Did Not Participate

TE Dallas Goedert (ankle)

OT Fred Johnson (personal)

C Cam Jurgens (back)

Limited

WR Britain Covey (neck)

Full

WR AJ Brown (knee/rest)

QB Jalen Hurts (knee)

OT Lane Johnson (knee/rest)

CB Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder)

QB Kenny Pickett (ribs)

OLB Josh Sweat (ankle/rest)

DT Byron Young (hamstring)

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Washington Commanders Announce Second Injury Report Before NFC Title Game

Commanders Rookie - Not Jayden Daniels - Earns Praise From Dan Quinn

Why Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Isn't Afraid of NFC Championship

Commanders' Dan Quinn Shares Winning Strategies to Beat Eagles

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News