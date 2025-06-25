Commanders predicted to trade star WR, land Steelers $112 million edge rusher
The Washington Commanders put in a ton of work this offseason, believing it will help propel them beyond last season's NFC Championship appearance.
They once again were active on the free agent market, with an emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. They also brought in veterans Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel on the offensive side of the ball to help Jayden Daniels and company flourish even more.
Many Commanders showed up for offseason workouts thus far, but there was a notable name missing: star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
It has come to light that McLaurin held out of mandatory minicamp as he seeks a contract extension with the team that he has been with since being drafted.
Things have gone a bit quiet on the front, sparking speculation on whether or not the Commanders will get a deal done with him as training camp looms.
However, according to FOX Sports' David Helman, Washington could look to trade its offensive weapon for one on the other side of the ball in Pittsburgh Steelers' pass rusher T.J. Watt.
"If Washington were to trade Terry McLaurin, they’d be opening some financial wiggle room to add another lucrative player," wrote Helman. "They could get at least two, if not three, years of play out of Watt before they have to worry about extending Jayden Daniels. They definitely need the pass rush help. Watt would give Dan Quinn a blue chip player."
The Commanders added veteran defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. this offseason to pair across from Dorance Armstrong, but neither has the upside or elite playmaking ability that Watt possesses.
It would be odd for the Commanders to make such a move, especially given what McLaurin has given them over their tumultuous times. And that is exactly a point that Helman made as he continued through the thought process.
"Sure, maybe it’s a mixed message to hinder the offense by trading McLaurin only to add T.J. Watt. But, with all due respect to Scary Terry, I think it’s a bit harder to find a DPOY-level edge rusher than an All-Pro caliber receiver in today’s NFL."
It is hard to argue that fact, given that the Commanders also went and got Samuel this offseason and have a clear need for getting to the quarterback. However, the case can also be made that this move wouldn't get the Commanders any closer to where they were a season ago at the wide receiver position, despite the Samuel acquisition and also acquiring Michael Gallup in free agency, and drafting Jaylin Lane.
Both Watt and McLaurin skipped out on their respective teams' minicamps, but it seems unlikely that either will be heading elsewhere other than to sign long-term extensions with their current squads.
