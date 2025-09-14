Commanders RB Austin Ekeler reacts to official injury news ending his season
The Washington Commanders' start to the season hasn't been what they envisioned coming off a 2024 campaign that saw them make it all the way to the NFC Championship.
They struggled to a victory over the overmatched New York Giants in Week 1, and were just completely outclassed by the Green Bay Packers in primetime Thursday Night Football.
The loss to the Packers on Thursday isn't the only loss they suffered, as starting running back Austin Ekeler suffered an Achilles tear that will cost him the remainder of the season. The injury news became official today following an MRI, and in turn, Ekeler took to his Instagram to thank everyone for the well-wishes.
Ekeler Full of Thanks Following Season-Ending Injury
Ekeler suffered his Achilles injury late in the contest on Thursday night as the Commanders were looking to come back in the game. Unfortunately, that never materialized with Washington's offense falling flat and the defense seemingly unable to stop anything that Green Bay was throwing at them.
The Commanders were in a tricky situation with their running back room to begin with having traded away Brian Robinson Jr., but the season-ending injury to Ekeler throws yet another wrench in things.
As things currently stand, the Commanders will roll out ever-popular back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt as the starter with Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols backing him up.
The Commanders are high on the possibility of what Croskey-Merritt can become, but he is still an unproven rookie at the position. With the room getting smaller depth-wise and a lack of proven success, Washington could also turn towards a trade or free agency market if they decide to supplement the run game.
With the lack of a run game showing itself in Washington, the offense will have to find other ways to generate efficiency. That means a heavier burden on the shoulders of second-year QB Jayden Daniels, and perhaps getting utility knife wideout Deebo Samuel more involved in the run game.
