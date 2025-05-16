Commanders trap games in 2025 that could ruin the season
2025 schedules are now official, and the Washington Commanders know when they will face their opponents. The Commanders will be one of the teams in the league that will have plenty of spotlight on them in standalone and primetime games, but they also have one of the toughest schedules to deal with if they hope to make a run similar to the one they made in 2024.
The away schedule is brutal, and facing the Philadelphia Eagles twice in the final three weeks of the regular season is less than ideal. However, there are other games on the schedule that could be tests for the Commanders that aren't necessarily seen as such.
These "trap games" could come back to haunt the Commanders, derailing their momentum and ruining the season. Below, I have outlined those games in particular that we think could pin down the Commanders on their chase of a Lombardi Trophy.
Trap Game One: Week 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Commanders could start the season with a fairly strong record, but they could get a test in Week 4 when they head to Atlanta in late September to face the Falcons. The Falcons were a middling team a season ago, but drastically improved their defense and will be starting Michael Penix Jr. over Kirk Cousins.
While it might not seem like a trap game to most, it most certainly is, as it is the first game of a two-week road trip where the Commanders could be looking ahead to their contest on the West Coast, where they play the Los Angeles Chargers.
This should be a win for the Commanders, but you can't overlook a team that you are supposed to beat. This game might not be a division game, however, it is an NFC bout that could have implications as the season progresses. While I still think Washington comes away with a victory, the game very well could be tighter than most anticipate.
Trap Game Two: Week 7 vs. Dallas Cowboys
The next trap game identified is the Commanders' Week 7 matchup against their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. It is always important never to overlook a divisional opponent, especially one that is unknown coming into the 2025 season.
This one, however, is important because of who is next on the schedule - the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have become a dominant force in the league since Patrick Mahomes took over and have created something of a dynasty.
The Commanders should be amped up to play the Chiefs in Arrowhead, but they will have to face the Cowboys from Jerry's World the week before, which is never an easy task. The Commanders will undoubtedly be the better team in the matchup, but as mentioned, there is still a relative unknown surrounding the Cowboys. They could either return to their usual good selves or continue being mediocre. Either way, the Commanders cannot overlook them with the Chiefs just a week later.
Trap Game Three: Week 15 vs. New York Giants
This selection was a bit tough as I initially wanted to go with the Commanders' Week 17 game against the Cowboys, which is sandwiched between their two games against the Eagles. However, I decided to go with their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants as it encapsulates everything that I want to point out.
Starting in Week 15 in New York, the Commanders will end the season with four straight divisional games, oof. Needless to say, that isn't ideal as the Commanders could be in line to try and achieve the NFC East crown late in the year when injuries and fatigue start to creep in.
Having to play in New York and looking ahead to their two matchups against the Eagles could present a problem for the Commanders. The Commanders will likely be eager to atone for what happened in the NFC Championship game against the Eagles, and the Giants could be playing with nothing to lose at this point. It will be important for the Commanders to keep their composure here late in the season and not let a team that has nothing to lose keep them from achieving their goals.
READ MORE: Commanders' Zach Ertz recognized by Pro Football Focus analyst
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders can’t afford to lose these 2025 games
• Toughest stretch of the Commanders 2025 schedule
• Commanders HC addresses Jayden Daniels year 2 concerns
• Commanders’ Dan Quinn sounds off on international game decision