Where Commanders' offensive trios ranks against NFL opponents
Roster rankings and the offseason go hand-in-hand, and no team is immune from getting judged. The Washington Commanders seem to have finally found the face of their offense, and franchise for that matter, in quarterback Jayden Daniels, and his presence should make some of those judging them a little nicer than we've seen in recent years.
Daniels can't elevate the roster by himself, no matter how much he's elevated it on the field in just one year. So, when Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame set out to rank the top NFL offensive trios heading into 2025, he considered more than just the quarterback.
Stacking Daniels, receiver Terry McLaurin, and running back Brian Robinson Jr. against the rest of the league's offensive trios, Washington came in 12th, one spot ahead of the Dallas Cowboys.
"If the Commanders had a better run game, they would be very high on the list," says Verderame. "Washington saw Daniels become a revelation as a rookie, totaling 3,568 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, while running for another 891 yards and six scores. McLaurin is also one of the league’s top receivers, catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, as the Commanders reached the NFC title game."
To be fair, top 12 in the NFL is still pretty good, even if it isn't the highest a team can be ranked. When you don't have a 1,000-yard rusher, it is hard to argue that the ranking should be better in this instance.
Only the Philadelphia Eagles ranked higher than the Commanders among NFC East contenders with their trio of quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and receiver A.J. Brown.
However, the Eagles finished No. 2 in the league, one spot behind the top trio of quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, and receiver Zay Flowers.
