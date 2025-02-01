Email to prospective coach in 2015 from Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury goes viral
Kliff Kingsbury has been an integral part of the turnaround that is occurring with the Washington Commanders. After not reaching the playoffs since 2020, the Commanders did so in 2024 and were able to reach the NFC Championship game for the first time in over 30 years before ultimately falling to the Philadelphia Eagles to end their astonishing run.
Kingsbury helped the Commanders become a top-ten unit in the league but he couldn't have done it without the help of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the cast around him. Recently Kingsbury shut down head coach interviews to focus on the playoffs - likely marking that he will return in the same position he currently is in.
With Kingsbury's name riding the hot waves as of late, a former prospective coach looking to get into the coaching world following graduation back in 2015 shared an email from the Commanders' offensive coordinator, then the Texas Tech head coach, in which he replied offering some advice - something not many coaches, yet alone head coaches, do.
"Steve, I appreciate the email. The best advice I can give is be willing to do whatever it takes to get your foot in the door. I essentially worked for free for two years at University of Houston to prove that I deserved a coaching position; and once you get your foot in the door, work with a maniacal work ethic and treat everyone the way you would want to be treated from players and coaches on to the janitors. Best of luck, Kliff."
It is wild to see a head coach reply to an email that many other coaches would immediately send to their trash. Kingsbury worked his tail off to get to the heights he has a coach and that is evident in the advice that he gave to Steve, @coach_weldon on 'X', and it seemed to resonate with the young man as he still cherishes the communication from him.
Kingsbury knows how to get the most out of his players and is considered one of the best offensive minds in the game. Despite some tumultuous moments throughout his coaching career, Kingsbury seems to have found a home in Washington with Jayden Daniels and as long as he keeps up this level of play with his offense, it is likely we could see him return to the game as a head coach rather than a coordinator.
