Cowboy Roundup: 2 WRs with most to prove in 2025, Osa Odighizuwa too pricey?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The NFL offseason officially kicks into full swing today with the opening of the franchise tag window. The window runs through March 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
With 25 players set to hit free agency this offseason, the Cowboys will have plenty of candidates for the franchise or transition tag tender, but you never know how things will play out.
One option would be to use the tag on star defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, who will be highly sought after on the open market.
While we wait to see if any tags will be handed out today, let's take a look around the web and social media to see some of the headlines making waves.
2 wide receivers with a lot to prove in 2025
Entering the 2025 season, the Cowboys lack depth at wide receiver. The team will need someone to step up into the WR2 and WR3 roles if no moves are made in free agency or the draft, so InsideTheStar.com takes a look at who needs to show the most improvement.
Will Osa Odighizuwa be too pricey?
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa was one of the team's breakout stars in 2024, which came just at the right time. Odighizuwa is set to hit free agency and will be one of the most highly sought after defensive linemen on the market. Because of his breakout year, will he be too expensive for Dallas? Blogging the Boys takes a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
