Cowboys urged to let Osa Odighizuwa walk in favor of Super Bowl hero
The Dallas Cowboys have several tough decisions on their hands this offseason. One of those will revolve around pending free agent Osa Odighizuwa.
An emerging star who led all interior defenders in quarterback hits in 2024, Odighizuwa is projected to make more than $20 million this offseason. While the front office says they plan to make retaining him a priority, that's a lot of money to hand out — and should only be done if the player is a transcendent star.
MORE: Future Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer named a fit for AFC contender
That's why former Super Bowl-winning scout Bryan Broaddus and DLLS personality Jeff Cavanaugh believe the Cowboys should take a different approach. While neither hated the idea of retaining Odighizuwa via the franchise tag, both said they would rather pay Milton Williams $20 million per season than Odighizuwa.
Cavanaugh said Williams might bring more as a 3-tech before adding, "if we're looking to pay 20 something million let's go get the best one not just the one we know."
Williams has spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and recorded 24 tackles and 5.0 sacks this season. He was one of many defenders to make life miserable for Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LIX, recording two sacks.
Broaddus and Cavanaugh said he's interested in returning to Philly but with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on the roster, they might not be willing to break the bank. The question would be whether or not Dallas would should he leave.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft
Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB